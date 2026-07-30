Is NVR Stock Attractive After Its 2026 Earnings & Revenue Miss?

NVR, Inc. NVR has pulled back, but a lower share price alone does not make the stock clearly attractive. Investors have to weigh a high-quality operating model against declining earnings, lower revenues and a valuation that still looks full versus homebuilding peers.



The case now rests on balance. NVR’s asset-light lot strategy and buybacks support long-term per-share value, while weaker profitability and a price target below the current market price argue for restraint.

NVR’s Earnings Miss Resets Expectations

Second-quarter 2026 earnings of $83.96 per share fell 22.6% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%. Homebuilding revenues of $2.28 billion also came in below the consensus mark by 5.2%.

NVR, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NVR, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NVR, Inc. Quote

The miss reflected lower settlements, softer pricing and margin pressure. Full-year earnings are projected to decline 14.8%, keeping expectations under pressure even though net new orders rose and backlog expanded.

NVR’s Valuation Leaves Limited Cushion

NVR trades at about 15.9X forward 12-month earnings, above the homebuilding sub-industry’s 11.1X multiple and slightly ahead of its five-year median of 15.1X. That premium leaves less room for disappointment when earnings estimates are moving lower.



The stock price of $6,381.79 also sits above the $5,425 price target, which reflects 13.55X forward earnings. KB HOME KBH gives investors another homebuilder to compare when assessing whether affordability pressure is already reflected in valuations across the group. Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, with its luxury-home positioning, offers a different demand profile within the same cyclical industry.

NVR’s Asset-Light Model Supports Quality

NVR’s biggest structural strength is its lot strategy. The company generally buys finished lots from third-party developers rather than tying up large amounts of capital in raw land development.



That approach limits exposure to entitlement delays, infrastructure spending and long-duration land risk. NVR controlled 184,400 lots at the end of the second quarter, giving it future supply without abandoning a model built around capital flexibility.

NVR’s Buybacks Strengthen Per-Share Value

Capital returns remain central to NVR’s investment case. The company repurchased 144,896 shares for $989.7 million during the first half of 2026, including 54,716 shares for $357.8 million in the second quarter.



The board also authorized an additional $750 million repurchase program with no expiration date. The offset is that homebuilding cash declined to $1.09 billion from $1.88 billion at year-end 2025 as inventory, contract land deposits and buybacks absorbed capital.

NVR’s Scores Favor Patience Over Aggression

The bottom line is that NVR’s operating discipline still deserves respect, but the stock does not offer a clean bargain after the earnings and revenue miss. Premium valuation, declining profit expectations and a price target below the market price make the risk-reward balance less favorable.

NVR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank does not point to a strong near-term buying opportunity, especially with the current-year earnings outlook still under pressure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores are mixed. NVR has a VGM Score of B and Momentum Score of B, which provide some support for investors who focus on broader style characteristics and price trends.

However, the Value Score of C and Growth Score of C reinforce the need for patience. Investors may find NVR’s capital efficiency and buybacks attractive, but the stock’s valuation and earnings trajectory suggest a measured stance rather than an aggressive entry point.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.