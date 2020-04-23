NVR Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Significant Impact On Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, NVR Inc. (NVR), homebuilding and mortgage banking company, said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all facets of its business.

According to the company, there is uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of disruption to its business from COVID-19 and related governmental actions.

The company also noted there is uncertainty as to the effects of economic relief efforts on the U.S. economy, unemployment, consumer confidence, demand for the company's homes and the mortgage market, including lending standards and secondary mortgage markets.

Therefore, NVR is unable to predict the extent to which this will impact its operational and financial performance.

