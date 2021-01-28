Markets
NVR

NVR Q4 Profit Up 19%, But Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc, (NVR), a homebuilding and mortgage banking company, on Thursday reported a 19 percent increase in net income for the fourth quarter to $305.00 million or $76.93 per share from $256.14 million or $64.41 per share in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter grew 18 percent to $2.34 billion from $1.99 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $79.82 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.32 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

New orders in the quarter increased by 25 percent to 5,485 units from 4,392 units in the prior-year period. The average sales price of new orders in the quarter was $398,100, an increase of 4 percent compared to the prior-year quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular