NVR Q4 Profit Up 19%, But Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc, (NVR), a homebuilding and mortgage banking company, on Thursday reported a 19 percent increase in net income for the fourth quarter to $305.00 million or $76.93 per share from $256.14 million or $64.41 per share in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter grew 18 percent to $2.34 billion from $1.99 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $79.82 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.32 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

New orders in the quarter increased by 25 percent to 5,485 units from 4,392 units in the prior-year period. The average sales price of new orders in the quarter was $398,100, an increase of 4 percent compared to the prior-year quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.