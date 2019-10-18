Markets
NVR

NVR Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) reported that its net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 rose to $223.79 million or $56.11 per share from $195.82 million or $48.28 per share last year.

New orders in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 11% to 4,766 units, from 4,302 units in the third quarter of 2018.

Homebuilding revenues were $1.87 billion up 4% from last year.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter were $1.91 billion, a 3% increase from $1.85 billion in the prior year.

