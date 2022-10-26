NVR Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Up on Strong Margins

NVR, Inc. NVR reported mixed results for third-quarter 2022. This homebuilding and mortgage banking company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beat the same.



Shares of this leading homebuilder increased 5.71% on Oct 26 as the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.

Inside the Numbers

The company reported earnings of $118.51 per share, which lagged the consensus mark of $126.5 by 6.3%. The reported figure increased 37% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $86.44 per share.

NVR, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVR, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVR, Inc. Quote

Total revenues (Homebuilding & Mortgage Banking fees combined) amounted to $2.78 billion for the reported quarter, reflecting growth of 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Segment Details

Homebuilding: Revenues in the segment totaled $2.74 billion, up 17.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The metric also topped the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion by 10.2%. Settlements in the quarter were up 5% year over year to 5,949 units. The average selling price or ASP was $453,400, up 3% year over year.



Gross margin improved 140 basis points to 23.6%, buoyed by higher ASP.



New orders were down 15% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to 4,421 units. The average sales price of new orders rose 3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $453,400. The cancellation rate was 15% for the quarter, up from 9.2% a year ago. Average active communities totaled 423, up from 414 reported for third-quarter 2021.



Quarter-end backlog on a unit basis declined 11% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 10,758 and fell 5% on a dollar basis to $5.09 billion.



Mortgage Banking: Mortgage banking fees plunged 36.5% year over year to $37.5 million. Mortgage closed loan production totaled $1.66 billion, up 2% year over year. The capture rate was 81% for the third quarter, down from 88% a year ago.

Financials

At the third-quarter end, NVR had cash and cash equivalents for Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking of $1.75 billion and $18.4 million compared with $2.55 billion and $28.4 million, respectively, at 2021-end.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

NVR currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PulteGroup Inc. PHM reported unimpressive results in third-quarter 2022. Quarterly earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate thanks to prevailing industry headwinds.



Nonetheless, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



RPM International Inc. RPM reported impressive results in first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Aug 31, 2022), with earnings and sales surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis.



The upside was driven by the continued implementation of MAP operational improvement initiatives, double-digit sales growth across the segments and strong pricing offset supply chain woes, cost inflation, macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange headwinds.



Watsco, Inc. WSO reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but sales beat the same.



Nonetheless, WSO achieved higher sales and profitability, reflecting normalized residential HVAC equipment volumes, effective price realization, a continued shift toward higher-efficiency HVAC equipment and expansion in sales of other higher-margin HVAC products.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Watsco, Inc. (WSO): Free Stock Analysis Report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVR, Inc. (NVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



RPM International Inc. (RPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.