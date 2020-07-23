NVR Q2 Earnings Lag, Stock Up 10.7% on Solid Order & Backlog

NVR, Inc. NVR delivered a lackluster performance in second-quarter 2020, wherein both earnings and homebuilding revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year.



However, its shares gained a notable 10.7% on Jul 22, post the earnings release. Investors’ sentiment might have got a boost on solid new orders and backlog growth during the quarter.



Meanwhile, the impact of COVID-19 — which has significantly impacted all facets of the business — on future operational and financial performance is still unpredictable.

Inside the numbers

The company reported earnings of $42.50 per share, which lagged the consensus mark of $44.89 by 5.3%. Also, the reported figure declined 19.9% from the prior-year figure of $53.09 per share.

Total revenues (Homebuilding & Mortgage Banking fees combined) amounted to $1.62 billion during the reported quarter. The figure declined 10% on a year-over-year basis due to increase in sales cancellations during the pandemic.

Segment Details

Homebuilding: Revenues in the segment totaled $1.59 billion, down 9.6% from the year-ago level. The metric also missed the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion by 3.5%.



Nonetheless, new orders increased 13% from the prior year to 5,901 units. Average sales price of new orders also inched up 2% from the prior-year quarter to $365,400. Cancellation rate was 16% in the quarter compared with 13% in the year-ago period. Settlements were down 9% year over year to 4,296 units.



Quarter-end backlog — on a unit and dollar basis — was up 11% and 14% from the year-ago quarter to 10,623 units and $4.01 billion, respectively.



Gross margin improved 30 basis points to 19.2%.



Mortgage Banking: Mortgage banking fees decreased 26.1% year over year to $31.6 million. Moreover, mortgage closed loan production totaled $1.14 billion, down 7% year over year due to reduction in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans owing to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financials

At the end of the reported quarter, NVR had cash and cash equivalents for Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking of $1,982.9 million and $18 million compared with $1,110.9 million and $29.4 million, respectively, at 2019-end.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

