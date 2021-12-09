NVR (NVR) Soars 3.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

NVR NVR shares ended the last trading session 3.9% higher at $5,892.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.1% gain over the past four weeks.

NVR stock rises For 3rd straight day. NVR is benefiting from higher demand for single-family homes helping the homebuilder to generate strong earnings, coupled with improved fundamentals.

This homebuilder is expected to post quarterly earnings of $100.34 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.48 billion, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For NVR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NVR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.