NVR (NVR) Price Target Increased by 9.90% to 7,887.15

The average one-year price target for NVR (NYSE:NVR) has been revised to 7,887.15 / share. This is an increase of 9.90% from the prior estimate of 7,176.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,474.00 to a high of 8,400.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.99% from the latest reported closing price of 7,584.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1424 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVR is 0.34%, a decrease of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 3,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 114K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 106K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 4.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 86K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 4.83% over the last quarter.

NVR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-three metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.

