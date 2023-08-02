NVR (NVR) Price Target Increased by 9.58% to 6,706.50

The average one-year price target for NVR (NYSE:NVR) has been revised to 6,706.50 / share. This is an increase of 9.58% from the prior estimate of 6,120.00 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,252.00 to a high of 7,665.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.34% from the latest reported closing price of 6,306.44 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1307 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVR is 0.37%, an increase of 22.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.30% to 4,794K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,377K shares representing 42.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 99.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 24.46% over the last quarter.
AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 161K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing a decrease of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 8.98% over the last quarter.
Capital Research Global Investors holds 117K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 11.92% over the last quarter.
Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 16.99% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 15.54% over the last quarter.
NVR Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-three metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.
