NVR Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $248.76 million, or $63.21 per share. This compares with $175.70 million, or $44.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $63.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $1.96 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $248.76 Mln. vs. $175.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $63.21 vs. $44.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $63.01 -Revenue (Q1): $1.96 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.