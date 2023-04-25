NVR Inc. Reports Decline In Q1 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $344.35 million, or $99.89 per share. This compares with $426.10 million, or $116.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $88.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $2.13 billion from $2.31 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $344.35 Mln. vs. $426.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $99.89 vs. $116.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $88.96 -Revenue (Q1): $2.13 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.

