NVR Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $410.08 million, or $121.56 per share. This compares with $451.77 million, or $133.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $121.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $2.39 billion from $2.67 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $410.08 Mln. vs. $451.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $121.56 vs. $133.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $121.5 -Revenue (Q4): $2.39 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.

