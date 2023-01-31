NVR Inc. Q4 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $454.77 million, or $133.44 per share. This compares with $334.58 million, or $89.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $98.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $2.67 billion from $2.18 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $454.77 Mln. vs. $334.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $133.44 vs. $89.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $98.88 -Revenue (Q4): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year.

