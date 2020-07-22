NVR Inc. Earnings Retreat In Q2

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $164.08 million, or $42.50 per share. This compares with $210.21 million, or $53.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $42.0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $1.59 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $164.08 Mln. vs. $210.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $42.50 vs. $53.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $42.0 -Revenue (Q2): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

