NVR Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $426.10 million, or $116.56 per share. This compares with $248.76 million, or $63.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $96.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $2.31 billion from $1.96 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $426.10 Mln. vs. $248.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $116.56 vs. $63.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $96.98 -Revenue (Q1): $2.31 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year.

