NVR Inc. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) announced a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $429.32 million, or $130.50 per share. This compares with $433.16 million, or $125.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $131.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $2.677 billion from $2.512 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $429.32 Mln. vs. $433.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $130.50 vs. $125.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.677 Bln vs. $2.512 Bln last year.

