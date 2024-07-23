NVR Inc. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) revealed earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $400.90 million, or $120.69 per share. This compares with $404.03 million, or $116.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $121.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $2.55 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $400.90 Mln. vs. $404.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $120.69 vs. $116.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.55 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.