NVR Earnings Results: $NVR Reports Quarterly Earnings

NVR ($NVR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported earnings of $108.54 per share, missing estimates of $108.62 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $2,548,270,000, beating estimates of $2,449,977,200 by $98,292,800.

NVR Insider Trading Activity

NVR insiders have traded $NVR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D ECKERT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 643 shares for an estimated $4,839,675.

NVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of NVR stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NVR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NVR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $7900.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $8570.0 on 01/29/2025

