NVR Earnings Preview: Recent $NVR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NVR ($NVR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,358,476,250 and earnings of $108.20 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NVR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NVR Insider Trading Activity

NVR insiders have traded $NVR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D ECKERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $14,055,995 .

. MATTHEW B. KELPY (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $3,780,000

DAVID A PREISER sold 250 shares for an estimated $2,325,660

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of NVR stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NVR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.