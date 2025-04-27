NVR Earnings Preview: Recent $NVR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NVR ($NVR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,358,476,250 and earnings of $108.20 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NVR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NVR Insider Trading Activity
NVR insiders have traded $NVR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS D ECKERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $14,055,995.
- MATTHEW B. KELPY (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $3,780,000
- DAVID A PREISER sold 250 shares for an estimated $2,325,660
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
NVR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of NVR stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 400,766 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,277,825,037
- SIEMENS FONDS INVEST GMBH added 57,236 shares (+116808.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $468,127,520
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 24,295 shares (+191.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,706,375
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 16,228 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,727,189
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 14,438 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,086,958
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 14,138 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,633,288
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 12,028 shares (-97.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,375,809
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
NVR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.