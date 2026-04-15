NVR (BIT:1NVR) Price Target Decreased by 10.52% to 6,737.02

The average one-year price target for NVR (BIT:1NVR) has been revised to €6,737.02 / share. This is a decrease of 10.52% from the prior estimate of €7,529.49 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4,833.50 to a high of €8,004.03 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.76% from the latest reported closing price of €7,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is an decrease of 629 owner(s) or 47.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NVR is 0.21%, an increase of 18.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.10% to 2,400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 134K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVR by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVR by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 62K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVR by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 59K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVR by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 43K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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