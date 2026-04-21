NVO's Etavopivat Hits Key Goals in Phase III Sickle Cell Disease Study

Novo Nordisk NVO announced meeting both co-primary endpoints in a late-stage study of its investigational candidate, etavopivat, for adults and adolescents with sickle cell disease (SCD). The data demonstrated that treatment with etavopivat resulted in superior reduction in vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) and superior improvement in haemoglobin (Hb) response compared to placebo.

NVO’s etavopivat is an oral, once-daily activator of PKR currently being developed as a treatment for SCD, a genetic blood disorder caused by abnormal haemoglobin, leading to anaemia and painful VOCs. It affects approximately eight million people globally and is associated with severe complications, chronic pain and a lifespan shortened by about 30 years despite treatment advances.

The 52-week, pivotal phase III HIBISCUS study evaluated the safety and efficacy of etavopivat 400 mg compared to placebo in 385 patients aged 12 years or older with SCD. Participants were allowed to receive standard-of-care treatment throughout the study.

Year to date, Novo Nordisk shares have lost 20.4% compared with the industry’s 3.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVO’s SCD Study Data in Detail

Per the data readout from Novo Nordisk’s phase III HIBISCUS study, etavopivat demonstrated a 27% reduction in the annualized rate of VOCs compared to placebo, highlighting a meaningful impact on one of the most debilitating aspects of SCD. The therapy also significantly delayed the onset of the first VOC, with a median time of 38.4 weeks compared to 20.9 weeks for placebo, underscoring its potential to improve disease control over time.

The candidate further showed a strong effect on Hb response, with 48.7% of treated patients achieving an increase of more than 1 g/dL at week 24, compared to just 7.2% in the placebo arm. This translated to an adjusted rate difference of 41.2%, reinforcing the therapy’s ability to address underlying anaemia. Additionally, exploratory findings indicated a significant reduction in the risk of blood transfusions among treated patients.

From a safety standpoint, etavopivat was generally well tolerated, with a profile consistent with earlier studies, suggesting no new safety concerns at this stage. The overall dataset supports a favorable benefit-risk profile as the therapy advances toward potential regulatory review.

Novo Nordisk is targeting its first regulatory submission for etavopivat in the second half of 2026, with detailed results from the HIBISCUS study expected to be presented at a scientific conference later in the year. If approved, etavopivat could emerge as a first- and best-in-class therapy, with the potential to significantly improve outcomes for people with SCD, who currently face limited treatment options.

Please note that etavopivat currently enjoys the FDA’s Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations in the United States for SCD. Additionally, the candidate also enjoys the Orphan Drug designation in the EU for the same indication. Etavopivat was added to Novo Nordisk’s portfolio following the acquisition of Forma Therapeutics in 2022.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

NVO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Novo Nordisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, ADMA Biologics ADMA and Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO. While CPRX and ADMA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, INO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $2.55 to $2.87. CPRX shares have gained 11.7% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ 2026 EPS have increased from 85 cents to 93 cents. ADMA shares have plummeted 40.4% year to date.

ADMA Biologics’ earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing three quarters, matched once and missed on the remaining occasion, with the average negative surprise being 1.79%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.26 to $1.06. INO shares have plunged 32.2% year to date.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 57.94%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.