NVO Wins FDA Approval for MASH Treatment: ETFs Likely to Gain

Shares of Novo Nordisk NVO climbed nearly 4% on Monday after its famous obesity drug, Wegovy, received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat a serious liver disease. The stock gained more than 1% in pre-market on Aug. 19, 2025.

FDA Gives Green Signal to Wegovy for MASH

On Friday, the company announced that Wegovy had been approved for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. The treatment is to be used in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

First GLP-1 Therapy Approved for MASH

The approval makes Wegovy the first GLP-1 class treatment authorized for MASH, a progressive liver condition estimated to affect around 5% of U.S. adults, according to the American Liver Foundation, as quoted on CNBC.

This achievement expands Wegovy’s use beyond diabetes and obesity, strengthening Novo Nordisk’s position in the metabolic disease market. Previous studies have also shown the drug’s effectiveness in lowering the risks of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular-related death.

Results From the ESSENCE Trial

The approval is based on results from the first phase of the ESSENCE trial, which revealed Wegovy’s superior efficacy over placebo in improving liver fibrosis. Notably, 62.9% of participants on Wegovy achieved the resolution of steatohepatitis with no worsening of fibrosis compared to 34.3% on placebo.

About 36.8% achieved improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening steatohepatitis after 72 weeks versus 22.4% on placebo. The second phase of the trial is expected to conclude in 2029.

Market Impact

Novo Nordisk confirmed that Wegovy would be immediately available in the United States for MASH treatment. Currently, the only other FDA-approved therapy for MASH is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Rezdiffra, which received clearance in 2024. This means Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy should make a killing from businesses generated from MASH treatment.

NVO-Heavy ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are heavy on Novo Nordisk. The NVO has solid exposure to ETFs like Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF OZEM, Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF THNR and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF PPH.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.