NVO Stock Sheds Nearly $50B in Market Cap in a Month: Should You Sell?

Novo Nordisk NVO shares have plunged 22% in the past month, wiping out nearly $50 billion in market capitalization. Following the recent sell-off, triggered by a series of disappointing clinical developments and rising pricing pressures, nearly all the gains NVO had built since the 2021 approval of its blockbuster obesity therapy, Wegovy (semaglutide), have been erased.

Over the years, Eli Lilly LLY has emerged as Novo Nordisk’s biggest competitor in the GLP-1 obesity market. Its therapy Zepbound (tirzepatide), approved in 2023, directly rivals NVO’s Wegovy and has steadily chipped away at Wegovy’s market share despite its later launch. Zepbound’s traction has been largely driven by clinical data demonstrating superior weight-loss efficacy compared to Wegovy.

In late February, Novo Nordisk reported that Eli Lilly’s Zepbound 15 mg outperformed its next-generation obesity candidate, CagriSema (cagrilintide/semaglutide), in the 84-week phase III REDEFINE 4 study. Among patients who adhered to treatment, Zepbound achieved 25.5% weight loss compared with 23% for CagriSema, causing the latter to miss the primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority to tirzepatide and handing Lilly a clear competitive win.

The results highlight Zepbound’s stronger efficacy at the tested doses and represent a setback for Novo Nordisk as it seeks to counter Lilly’s growing dominance in the obesity market. Although Novo Nordisk has already submitted CagriSema to the FDA based on earlier studies and plans additional trials, including higher-dose combinations, Zepbound currently maintains a clear edge in head-to-head performance.

Adding to the competitive pressure, Eli Lilly recently reported that its oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron, outperformed Novo Nordisk’s Rybelsus (oral semaglutide) in the phase III ACHIEVE-3 study for type II diabetes (T2D). Orforglipron delivered greater A1C reduction and weight loss at 52 weeks and showed favorable cardiovascular risk marker improvements, while offering the convenience of no food or water timing restrictions, strengthening Lilly’s position in the cardiometabolic market.

Adding to the pressure, Novo Nordisk plans steep U.S. list price cuts for Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus to $675 per month starting January 2027 to expand patient access. While the move could boost uptake, it may compress margins across NVO’s core franchise amid intensifying competition from Lilly’s obesity and diabetes portfolio.

With slowing demand, intensifying competition, pricing pressure, rising costs and limited near-term catalysts, Novo Nordisk’s growth outlook is deteriorating across multiple fronts. Let’s dig deeper and understand the company’s strengths and weaknesses to understand how to play the stock.

Semaglutide — Still NVO’s Primary Top-Line Driver

Novo Nordisk’s past success has been driven by the sales of Ozempic (semaglutide) and Rybelsus for T2D, and Wegovy for obesity. The company boasts one of the industry's broadest diabetes and obesity care portfolios.

Ozempic and Wegovy are the major revenue drivers. Novo Nordisk is expanding access to Wegovy through broader distribution and partnerships with major U.S. pharmacies, telehealth providers, and proprietary and third-party platforms to ensure patients can obtain authentic, FDA-approved treatments. This is expected to mitigate the compounded alternatives problem in 2026. NVO is also investing heavily in developing manufacturing facilities to increase production capacity for current and future Novo Nordisk GLP-1 treatments.

Novo Nordisk is expanding semaglutide's reach through new indications. Wegovy injection is now approved for reducing major cardiovascular events, easing HFpEF symptoms, and relieving osteoarthritis-related knee pain in obesity. NVO has also secured the approval of oral Wegovy — the first GLP-1 therapy in pill form for weight management — in the United States and was launched in early 2026.

Rybelsus’ label in the United States and the EU has been expanded to include cardiovascular benefits in T2D patients. A 7.2 mg Wegovy dose, showing up to 25% weight loss in the STEP UP study, has been approved in the EU and is currently under review in the United States. Label expansion is also being sought for Ozempic in treating peripheral artery disease in the United States and the EU.

Eli Lilly is Novo Nordisk’s fierce competitor in the diabetes/obesity space. Despite being on the market for a shorter period, LLY’s tirzepatide-based injections, Mounjaro (T2D) and Zepbound (obesity), have become its key top-line drivers, eating away market share from NVO. In 2025, Mounjaro and Zepbound generated combined sales of $36.5 billion, comprising around 56% of LLY’s total revenues.

NVO Expands Footprint in Rare Diseases and Liver Care

Beyond its GLP-1 portfolio, Novo Nordisk is broadening its presence in rare diseases. The company has submitted a regulatory filing seeking approval for Mim8 in hemophilia A in the United States. NVO has also secured both EU and U.S. approvals for Alhemo to treat hemophilia A and B, with or without inhibitors.

The FDA has also granted accelerated approval to Wegovy as the first GLP-1 therapy to treat noncirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis. This marked a significant milestone in liver care by offering patients a treatment that can both halt disease activity and reverse liver damage.

NVO Focuses on Next-Generation Drugs for Obesity

Novo Nordisk is also developing several next-generation obesity candidates in its pipeline, especially targeting the lucrative U.S. market. Apart from CagriSema, NVO is gearing up to launch a dedicated late-stage program evaluating cagrilintide as a monotherapy for obesity.

Novo Nordisk is also gearing up to advance another next-generation candidate, amycretin, for weight management into late-stage development. The phase III program on amycretin is planned to be initiated soon. The company is also developing oral monlunabant in a mid-stage obesity study. It earlier signed a $2.2 billion deal with Septerna to develop and commercialize oral small-molecule medicines for treating obesity, diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. NVO also recently signed a $2.1 billion partnership with Vivtex to develop next-generation oral biologic medicines for obesity, diabetes and associated comorbidities.

NVO’s Stock Price, Valuation & Estimates

In the past six months, Novo Nordisk shares have lost 29.1% against the industry’s 20% growth. The company has also underperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.

NVO Stock Underperforms the Industry, Sector & the S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Novo Nordisk is trading at a discount to the industry, as seen in the chart below. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 11.59 forward earnings, which is lower than 17.90 for the industry. The stock is trading much below its five-year mean of 29.25.

NVO Stock Valuation

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have deteriorated from $3.54 to $3.35 per share over the past 60 days. During the same time frame, Novo Nordisk’s 2027 earnings estimates have declined from $3.75 to $3.26.

NVO Estimate Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Here’s How to Play NVO Stock

Given the mounting headwinds, near-term prospects for Novo Nordisk, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), appear challenging. The company is grappling with intensifying competition from Eli Lilly’s rapidly gaining GLP-1 portfolio, unfavorable clinical comparisons, pricing pressures and weakening earnings estimates. With the obesity and diabetes market becoming increasingly competitive and key catalysts limited in the near term, sentiment around the stock is likely to remain fragile. As a result, short-term investors may find it prudent to steer clear of the stock until visibility on competitive positioning, pricing dynamics and pipeline progress improves.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The medium-to-long-term risk profile also appears to be worsening. Novo Nordisk’s heavy dependence on the semaglutide franchise leaves it vulnerable to market share erosion, potential exclusivity losses and intensifying innovation-driven competition, while its pipeline investments may take years to generate meaningful revenues. Ongoing estimate cuts, moderating growth in key markets and an uncertain competitive outlook in obesity and diabetes raise questions about the durability of its earnings growth. Although NVO shares now trade at lower valuations, the discount seems to reflect weakening fundamentals rather than a compelling buying opportunity.

Competition in the obesity treatment market is intensifying as the space attracts new contenders beyond leaders Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Smaller biotech firms, like Viking Therapeutics VKTX, are advancing GLP-1–based therapies to challenge the incumbents. Viking Therapeutics’ dual GIPR/GLP-1 receptor agonist, VK2735, is being developed both as oral and subcutaneous formulations for the treatment of obesity. Viking Therapeutics plans to advance oral VK2735 into phase III development for obesity in the third quarter of 2026.

