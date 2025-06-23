NVO Reports New Positive Phase III Data on Mim8 in Hemophilia A

Novo Nordisk NVO announced new data from the phase III FRONTIER clinical program, comprising five separate studies evaluating its investigational candidate, Mim8 (denecimig), as a prophylaxis treatment for people with hemophilia A, with or without inhibitors. The new data is from the phase IIIb FRONTIER5 study evaluating the safety of switching from previous Roche’s RHHBY Hemlibra (emicizumab) prophylaxis treatment directly to Mim8 prophylaxis therapy using the Mim8 pen-injector in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older.

NVO’s Phase III Hemophilia A Study Results in Detail

Per the data readout, it was observed that switching directly from Roche’s Hemlibra to Novo Nordisk’s Mim8 for hemophilia A, without a washout period or loading dose, was well-tolerated with no safety issues in adults and adolescents, regardless of inhibitor status. Additionally, patient-reported outcomes indicated a strong preference for the Mim8 pen-injector, which was found to be easier to use compared to the Hemlibra injection system. Subject to approval, it is likely that Mim8 will enjoy a high patient compliance rate as it significantly reduces the treatment burden compared to current treatment options.

In the study, patients received their first Mim8 maintenance dose on the scheduled day of their next Hemlibra dose. They were given a choice between weekly, biweekly or monthly Mim8 dosing, regardless of their previous regimen. Steady-state levels of Mim8 were reached by week 16, with Roche’s Hemlibra fully cleared by week 26. The switch to Mim8 resulted in a sustained rise in thrombin peak levels (helping blood to clot) without causing excessive thrombin activity, which was encouraging.

Novo Nordisk confirmed that Mim8 was overall well-tolerated in the FRONTIER5 study with no safety issues reported. There were no thromboembolic events, hypersensitivity reactions or treatment-related adverse events leading to discontinuation. Additionally, no signs of neutralising antibodies against Mim8 were detected.

Based on the encouraging findings, Novo Nordisk anticipates submitting Mim8 as a prophylaxis treatment for people with hemophilia A, with or without inhibitors, for regulatory review in 2025. Currently, the candidate is not approved by regulatory authorities anywhere in the world. The company also expects to report additional data from the phase III FRONTIER program in 2025 and 2026.

Hemophilia is a rare genetic disorder that affects the blood's ability to clot, impacting around 1.1 million people globally. Hemophilia A is caused by a deficiency in clotting Factor VIII, while hemophilia B involves Factor IX. Up to 30% of those with severe hemophilia A develop inhibitors — immune responses that reduce the effectiveness of replacement therapies.

