NVO Inks Deal With OpenAI for Speedy Drug Discovery Globally, Stock Up

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NVO has entered a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its value chain, from early-stage drug discovery to commercial operations.

The partnership aims to accelerate the development and delivery of new therapies while enhancing operational efficiency through AI-driven insights and automation. The stock gained 3.5% on Tuesday in response to the news.

Rationale Behind the NVO/OpenAI Deal

The collaboration reflects Novo Nordisk’s push to strengthen its innovation engine amid rising competitive pressures in key therapeutic areas such as obesity and diabetes. By leveraging OpenAI’s advanced models to analyze complex biological and clinical datasets, the company aims to identify novel drug candidates more efficiently and shorten development timelines — an increasingly critical factor in maintaining market leadership.

Another key driver is the need to boost productivity across research and development (R&D). Traditional drug discovery processes are time-intensive and resource-heavy, often taking years before viable candidates emerge. Integrating AI into hypothesis testing and pattern recognition allows Novo Nordisk to streamline these processes, enabling faster decision-making and potentially improving success rates in clinical pipelines.

Year to date, NVO shares have lost 22.7% compared with the industry’s 2.7% decline.



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Beyond R&D, the partnership is also designed to optimize broader business operations. AI deployment across manufacturing, supply chain and commercial functions could help Novo Nordisk reduce costs, improve forecasting accuracy and enhance distribution efficiency. This end-to-end integration signals a shift toward a more digitally enabled operating model within the organization.

Lastly, the deal underscores a growing industry-wide emphasis on workforce transformation. With OpenAI supporting AI literacy and upskilling initiatives, Novo Nordisk is preparing its global workforce to adopt and scale these technologies more effectively. Combined with strict governance and human oversight frameworks, the company aims to balance innovation with compliance and ethical AI use — an essential consideration in healthcare.

Impact of the OpenAI Deal in NVO’s Competitive Landscape

Eli Lilly LLY is Novo Nordisk’s nemesis in the cardiometabolic space, which markets its tirzepatide (GLP-1) injections as Mounjaro for type II diabetes (T2D) and Zepbound for obesity. These drugs compete directly with NVO’s semaglutide (GLP-1) injections, Ozempic (for T2D) and Wegovy (for obesity), and have gained significant market share, driven by stronger efficacy and superior commercial execution, fueling rising demand.

As a result, Mounjaro and Zepbound have become LLY’s key top-line drivers, despite being on the market for just over three years. Recently, LLY secured FDA approval for its oral GLP-1 obesity therapy, Foundayo (orforglipron), positioning it as a direct competitor to NVO’s Wegovy pill and potentially giving it the edge to outpace its rival once again.

So, Novo Nordisk is aiming to use its partnership with OpenAI as a long-term strategic lever rather than a near-term fix. By embedding AI across early discovery and development, the company is seeking to build a deeper, more diversified pipeline of next-generation cardiometabolic therapies that could surpass current GLP-1-based treatments in efficacy, convenience and differentiation. If executed effectively, this strategy could enable NVO to sustain leadership in the cardiometabolic space by continuously replenishing its pipeline with high-impact therapies, rather than relying solely on its current blockbuster franchises.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

NVO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Novo Nordisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and ADMA Biologics ADMA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $2.55 to $2.87. CPRX shares have gained 12.3% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ 2026 EPS have increased from 85 cents to 96 cents. ADMA shares have plummeted 42.5% year to date.

ADMA Biologics’ earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing three quarters, matched once and missed on the remaining occasion, with the average negative surprise being 1.79%.

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Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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