NVO Gains as Foundation Unveils EUR 60M Cardiometabolic Research Push

Novo Nordisk NVO shares gained 6.2% on Monday after the Novo Nordisk Foundation, the controlling shareholder of the Danish drugmaker, unveiled a major pan-European initiative to accelerate drug discovery and the development of next-generation therapies for cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs). The initiative aims to advance innovation in areas such as obesity, type II diabetes (T2D) and cardiovascular disease, which remain central to Novo Nordisk’s therapeutic focus.

The initiative, named CardioMetabolic Bridge, is backed by up to DKK 450 million (approximately EUR 60.2 million) from the Novo Nordisk Foundation over six years. The program is designed to help promising academic discoveries progress beyond early-stage research by providing financial support, scientific guidance, commercial mentorship and access to advanced research infrastructure. The first laboratory facility under the initiative is opening in London this month, with additional sites planned in Italy and Germany, creating a broader network to support cardiometabolic innovation across Europe.

While the initiative is not directly linked to Novo Nordisk's commercial operations, it could strengthen the broader cardiometabolic innovation ecosystem from which future therapies may emerge. By supporting early-stage scientific discoveries and facilitating their progression toward industry-ready programs, CardioMetabolic Bridge may expand the pipeline asset pool, partnership opportunities and next-generation treatment approaches in disease areas where Novo Nordisk already maintains a leading presence.

Rationale Behind Novo Nordisk Foundation's CMD Initiative

CMDs represent one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare burdens globally, driven by rising rates of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Despite Europe’s strong scientific capabilities in these fields, many promising discoveries fail to advance beyond academic laboratories, limiting their potential impact on patient care.

The CardioMetabolic Bridge seeks to bridge this translational gap by helping researchers generate the data, expertise and validation typically required to attract pharmaceutical partners and investors. In addition to funding, participating projects will receive mentorship from entrepreneurs, industry veterans and drug development specialists, improving their chances of progressing toward clinical development.

Year to date, Novo Nordisk shares have lost 9.8% against the industry’s 1.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another objective is to strengthen Europe's position as a global life sciences innovation hub. By connecting research centers across multiple countries and establishing dedicated facilities in key innovation clusters, the program aims to foster greater collaboration, knowledge sharing and cross-border scientific development.

Per Novo Nordisk Foundation, operational leadership will be provided by the BioInnovation Institute, a Copenhagen-based organization with experience supporting life science and deep-tech ventures. Through this framework, CardioMetabolic Bridge aims to accelerate the conversion of academic research into commercially viable drug development programs, supporting the creation of new CMD-focused start-ups and expanding opportunities for collaboration with established pharmaceutical companies.

NVO Remains a Dominant Force in Cardiometabolic Care

Novo Nordisk’s growth continues to be driven by its semaglutide franchise — Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus — which forms the backbone of one of the industry’s broadest diabetes and obesity portfolios. Ozempic and Wegovy remain the company’s key revenue generators.

Novo Nordisk is broadening semaglutide’s commercial opportunity through multiple label expansions. Wegovy is now approved not only for obesity but also for reducing major cardiovascular events, improving HFpEF symptoms and easing obesity-related knee pain from osteoarthritis. Novo Nordisk has also secured approvals for higher-dose Wegovy injections in the United States and Europe and launched oral Wegovy, the first GLP-1 pill for weight management, in the United States, with additional international launches expected later this year. A filing for oral Wegovy is currently under review in the EU.

Novo Nordisk is also strengthening its diabetes franchise. Ozempic remains the only GLP-1 approved to slow kidney disease progression and reduce cardiovascular death in T2D patients, while additional label expansions are being pursued in peripheral artery disease. Rybelsus has been approved for cardiovascular-risk reduction in T2D patients in the United States and Europe, and the company recently launched oral Ozempic for adults with T2D. NVO has also reported positive late-stage data for oral semaglutide in pediatric T2D and plans label-expansion filings for both Rybelsus and oral Ozempic later this year, which could further expand the reach of its oral GLP-1 portfolio.

Novo Nordisk is advancing its next-generation obesity pipeline. It has submitted a regulatory filing seeking approval of CagriSema injection, a follow-up drug to Wegovy, for obesity. Meanwhile, its mid-stage asset, amycretin, has shown strong weight-loss efficacy in a phase II study and is slated to enter phase III soon. NVO has secured U.S. and EU approvals for Awiqli, the first once-weekly long-acting basal insulin (icodec) for adults with T2D, to be used alongside diet and exercise for glycemic control. The company has also bolstered its pipeline through several major collaborations and acquisition deals.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

NVO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Novo Nordisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 118.9% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.27 from $3.66. INDV shares have gained 6.8% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 15.4% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.