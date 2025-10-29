Nvni Group (NVNI) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 71.40

The average one-year price target for Nvni Group (NasdaqCM:NVNI) has been revised to $71.40 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,888.86% from the latest reported closing price of $3.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nvni Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVNI is 0.00%, an increase of 53.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.96% to 959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Drive Wealth Management holds 339K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing a decrease of 24.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVNI by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Soltis Investment Advisors holds 174K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVNI by 81.54% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 136K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 115K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 32.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVNI by 93.21% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 76K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 67.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVNI by 241.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.