Nvni Group Limited to Attend 37th Annual ROTH Conference for Investor Meetings

Nuvini Group Limited will attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, offering one-on-one investor meetings.

Quiver AI Summary

Nvni Group Limited (Nuvini), a prominent acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, announced its participation in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference from March 16 to March 18, 2025, in Dana Point, CA. CEO Pierre Schurmann will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the event, with scheduling available through Investor Relations. Based in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini specializes in acquiring profitable SaaS companies in Latin America, focusing on those with recurring revenue and growth potential. The company aims to invest in established businesses and promote an entrepreneurial environment, ultimately creating value through long-term partnerships with the management of its acquisitions.

Potential Positives

Nuvini Group Limited is recognized as a leading acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, highlighting its strong market position.

The participation in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference provides Nuvini with visibility and networking opportunities with potential investors.

The company's focus on acquiring profitable SaaS companies with recurring revenue and growth potential reflects a sound business strategy aimed at long-term value creation.

Nuvini's commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial environment in its acquired companies indicates a proactive approach to management and operational enhancement.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Nuvini Group Limited?

Nuvini Group Limited is a leading acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, based in São Paulo, Brazil.

When is the 37th Annual ROTH Conference?

The 37th Annual ROTH Conference takes place from March 16th to March 18th, 2025.

Who will represent Nuvini at the conference?

Nuvini’s Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Schurmann, will represent the company at the conference.

How can investors schedule a meeting with Nuvini?

Investors can schedule a meeting by contacting Investor Relations at NVNI@mzgroup.us or their ROTH representative.

What is Nuvini's business model?

Nuvini focuses on acquiring profitable B2B SaaS companies with recurring revenue and strong growth potential in Latin America.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NVNI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, announced today that it will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference being held Sunday, March 16th to Tuesday, March 18th at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort in Dana Point, CA.





Nuvini’s Chief Executive Officer Pierre Schurmann will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. To schedule a meeting, please contact Investor Relations at





NVNI@mzgroup.us





or your ROTH representative.







About Nuvini







Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is the leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America. The Nuvini Group acquires software companies within SaaS markets in Latin America. It focuses on acquiring profitable “business-to-business” SaaS companies with a consolidated business model, recurring revenue, positive cash generation and relevant growth potential. The Nuvini Group enables its acquired companies to provide mission-critical solutions to customers within its industry or sector. Its business philosophy is to invest in established companies and foster an entrepreneurial environment that would enable companies to become leaders in their respective industries. The Nuvini Group’s goal is to buy, retain and create value through long-term partnerships with the existing management of its acquired companies.







Investor Relations Contact:









Sofia Toledo







ir@nuvini.co



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.