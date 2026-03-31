Nvidia's Stock Is Struggling, and That's Bad News for This High-Powered Nasdaq ETF

Key Points

Tech stocks have been declining this year, dragging many exchange-traded funds down with them.

Nvidia accounts for roughly 9% of the Invesco QQQ Trust's portfolio.

The Invesco QQQ Trust could be in for a tough year ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a good way to spread out your risk among many different stocks. But one thing you may have noticed is that many ETFs, especially ones with significant positions in tech, often have a lot of exposure to a single stock: Nvidia.

The chip giant is the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap in excess of $4 trillion. It's a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. But it's down 11% thus far in 2026, and that's been bad news for one of the top ETFs on the Nasdaq: the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The Invesco QQQ Trust has had a strong correlation with Nvidia's stock this year

For years, the Invesco QQQ Trust has been a good, go-to growth investment to hang on to, as it gives investors exposure to the Nasdaq-100, which is a collection of the largest 100 non-financial stocks on the Nasdaq exchange. And with the Nasdaq being home to many of the world's best growth stocks, it's been a terrific buy in recent years. Since 2023, it has more than doubled in value.

This year, however, there's a problem. Nvidia is the largest holding in the ETF, accounting for nearly 9% of its total portfolio. And its share price has been falling due to investor concerns about valuations and heavy tech spending. The Invesco QQQ Trust has declined along with it. There has been an undeniable correlation between the two assets this year, as is evident in the chart below.

Nvidia isn't, of course, solely to blame here; tech stocks as a whole are struggling. But as the most valuable company and effectively the figurehead for AI these days, as Nvidia goes, so too do many top tech stocks and ETFs.

Is the Invesco ETF still a good investment for the long haul?

One of the inherent risks with investing in tech-heavy funds is that they will be more volatile than other ETFs, and they can experience significant declines. Back in 2022, when the market crashed due to soaring inflation, the Invesco ETF fell by a whopping 33%. But if you had held on for the past five years, even amid that downturn, you'd still be up around 77% right now.

The question to ask yourself is, how long are you willing to remain invested in the ETF? If it's just a few more weeks, months, or just a year, then perhaps pivoting to other, safer investments may be appropriate. But if you're in it for the long haul and are prepared to hang on for five-plus years, then riding it out and just staying the course may still be the best option.

Should you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $501,381!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,012,581!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 880% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 31, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.