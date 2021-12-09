Markets
Nvidia's Stock Price Seems Unstoppable

Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and recent news affecting its proposed Arm acquisition. Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. On Dec. 2, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block Nvidia's Arm acquisition. The FTC believes if the purchase goes through, it can harm competition in the following three markets: high-level advanced driver assistance systems, DPU SmartNICS, and Arm-based CPUs.
  2. If the acquisition does not go through, Nvidia will lose $1.25 billion in a non-refundable transaction made in September 2020. It is unfortunate if the company loses this money, but on the bright side, the amount has already been paid, and it should not make any changes to the company's balance sheet.
  3. Nvidia has shared numerous articles on its website showcasing the technological usage of its products. On Dec. 7, it showed how machine learning and accelerated computing give engineers new ways to design stronger and faster chips. Nvidia is currently using some of these techniques to make its GPUs.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 8, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 8, 2021.

Most Popular