Is NVIDIA's Rise in Value a Sign to Invest in NVDA Stock?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA recently achieved a milestone, following double-digit revenue growth in the fiscal 2026 first quarter and a business boom. Let’s explore this achievement and consider the NVDA stock’s potential for investment.

Nvidia Becomes the Most Valuable Company

On Tuesday, NVIDIA surpassed Microsoft Corporation MSFT to regain the title of the world’s most valuable company. NVIDIA’s shares continued to rally on Wednesday, with the Jensen Huang-led company’s market capitalization currently at $3.461 trillion. NVIDIA stock rose by over 50% from its low in April, leading to a market capitalization increase of over $1 trillion as investors showed renewed confidence.

NVIDIA’s shares have experienced periods of volatility this year due to investor concerns about the sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI) demand and the Trump administration’s tariffs. However, better-than-expected first-quarter revenues, despite losing billions in sales due to the U.S. export ban on China, powered NVIDIA’s shares. For the quarter, NVIDIA posted revenues of $44.1 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $43.3 billion and significantly more than $26 billion in the same period last year.

NVIDIA successfully overcame supply-chain bottlenecks to deliver its cutting-edge Blackwell AI servers to big cloud customers, including Microsoft. NVIDIA’s primary contract chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM, or TSMC, confirmed strong AI chip demand, while CoreWeave, Inc.’s CRWV new data center will be filled with NVIDIA’s chips. All these developments also helped NVIDIA’s shares trade in positive territory for the year, up 5.4% year to date.

Reasons NVIDIA Shares Will Keep Rising

To enhance AI computing capabilities, cloud computing companies Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, to name a few, are purchasing graphics processing units (GPUs), where NVIDIA has more than a 90% market share, according to IoT Analytics. This wide moat should continue to bolster growth.

Moreover, the increase in popularity of the CUDA software platform among developers and the growing demand for the Blackwell chips due to their faster AI interface are expected to boost NVIDIA’s growth. At the same time, NVIDIA stands to benefit from the AI revolution in autonomous robots and self-driving cars. Amazon employs NVIDIA’s Isaac to train warehouse robots, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA relies on NVIDIA’s technology for self-driving cars.

Here’s How to Trade NVIDIA Stock

NVIDIA’s increasing value, rise in first-quarter revenues, growing AI data center spending, demand for its latest chip and GPU, and potential growth in automotive revenues should encourage stakeholders to stay invested in NVDA stock. Additionally, keeping NVDA stock due to its strong fundamentals makes sense as the company’s net profit margin of 55.7% outperformed the Semiconductor - General industry’s 49.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the U.S. government has restricted NVIDIA from selling its H20 chips to the Chinese market, which could impact the company’s revenue growth vis-à-vis its stock performance in the future. Therefore, new entrants should wait and watch for any progress in this area before making a bet on NVDA stock. For now, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

