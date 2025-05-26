NVIDIA's Q1 Earnings to Benefit From AI and Datacenter Growth

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 28, and expectations are high. The company is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) computing, and its technology plays a key role in powering AI applications across different industries. With strong demand for AI infrastructure, growing use by businesses and increasing investment in generative AI, NVIDIA is likely to post another strong quarter.

Click here to know how NVDA's overall fiscal first-quarter results are likely to be.

NVIDIA’s Datacenter Segment Expected to Stay Strong

NVIDIA’s datacenter business has been a major reason for its recent growth. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the segment grew 93% year over year, with revenues hitting $35.58 billion, up 16% from the previous quarter.

This strong trend is expected to continue. Our model projects first-quarter datacenter revenues to hit $38.5 billion, indicating an approximately 71% year-over-year increase and an 8% sequential rise. This growth projection is mainly because companies and cloud providers are investing heavily in AI, and they rely on NVIDIA’s GPUs to build and run AI systems.

NVIDIA’s latest chip designs, Hopper, Ampere and Blackwell, are powering many AI applications, from training large models to providing quick responses in real time. Big tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google continue to use NVIDIA chips in their AI products and services, helping keep demand high.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

AI Demand Keeps Pushing NVIDIA Forward

Generative AI is changing how businesses work, creating huge demand for computing power. Whether it's chatbots like ChatGPT, AI content tools or medical research, companies are using AI more than ever, and most of that AI work runs on NVIDIA’s hardware.

The global generative AI market is expected to grow rapidly. Research from Fortune Business Insights estimates the market will reach $967.65 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 39.6%. This growth helps explain why NVIDIA is seeing such strong results.

NVIDIA’s chips are used across many industries, including healthcare, automotive, manufacturing and cybersecurity, to power things like digital assistants, smart recommendations and language translation. As more businesses add AI tools, NVIDIA’s products are becoming even more important.

NVIDIA expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues to reach $43 billion (+/-2%), underscoring the broad-based strength of AI adoption. This represents a remarkable leap from prior years, as more businesses allocate significant capital toward AI-driven growth initiatives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $42.7 billion, which indicates a whopping 64% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for the first-quarter EPS is pegged at 85 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 39%. The stock has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.9%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

NVIDIA’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

