Nvidia’s Promising Outlook and Attractive Valuation Justify Buy Rating Ahead of Earnings

Nvidia (NVDA) has received a new Buy rating, initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, Mark Lipacis.

Mark Lipacis has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors that suggest Nvidia’s prospects are promising despite some headwinds. While year-over-year revenue growth is expected to decelerate, the overall business trends are positive. Investors are generally anticipating a significant revenue beat for the April quarter, and the July quarter revenue outlook is expected to surpass consensus by $1 billion. Moreover, hyperscalers have increased their capital expenditure forecasts, which bodes well for Nvidia’s business, given the expected 35% increase in hyperscaler CapEx for the year 2024 after a pause in 2023. Concerns regarding competition and vertical integration by Nvidia’s customers are present, but they have not dampened the overall positive sentiment.

The bottom line of Lipacis’s assessment is that the positive trends are already reflected in market expectations, but Nvidia’s stock is trading at a discount when looking at the 10-year price-to-earnings range. This presents an attractive entry point for investors, especially if Nvidia can exceed expectations. Lipacis anticipates that a ‘beat-and-raise’ scenario is likely, which would provide a near-term upside to the stock. Additionally, Nvidia is viewed as a top pick in the context of the major shift happening in computing, further justifying the Buy rating ahead of the company’s April 2024 earnings report.

In another report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1,085.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year.

Nvidia (NVDA) Company Description:

NVIDIA Corp. designs and manufactures computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. The company operates through two segments:

• Graphics segment: Includes GeForce GPUs (graphics processing units) for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms, Quadro GPUs for enterprise design, GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing, as well as automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

• Compute & Networking segment: Includes Data Center platforms and systems for artificial intelligence, high performance computing, and accelerated computing, Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions, DRIVE for autonomous vehicles and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms.

The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

