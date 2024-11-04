NVIDIA's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 217 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 50 are puts, for a total amount of $4,360,295, and 167 are calls, for a total amount of $10,033,278.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $0.5 to $200.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $0.5 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $43.0 $42.85 $43.0 $120.00 $645.0K 17.0K 193 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $0.5 $0.49 $0.5 $147.00 $163.7K 103.0K 13.3K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $41.3 $41.15 $41.3 $100.00 $136.2K 51.8K 795 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $2.5 $2.49 $2.5 $140.00 $90.2K 130.3K 63.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $2.8 $2.79 $2.8 $140.00 $80.0K 130.3K 66.9K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

In light of the recent options history for NVIDIA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of NVIDIA With a volume of 87,140,546, the price of NVDA is up 2.32% at $138.54. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days. What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $163.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $190. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $175. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

