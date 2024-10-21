NVIDIA's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVDA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 941 extraordinary options activities for NVIDIA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 227 are puts, totaling $13,267,202, and 714 are calls, amounting to $62,348,419.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $260.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of NVIDIA stands at 17951.37, with a total volume reaching 30,182,383.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in NVIDIA, situated within the strike price corridor from $0.5 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.05 $9.0 $9.04 $160.00 $543.0K 34.9K 5.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $13.0 $12.85 $12.9 $111.00 $239.9K 1.6K 202 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $2.08 $2.03 $2.03 $145.00 $215.8K 49.1K 144.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.6 $12.55 $12.6 $150.00 $199.0K 97.6K 9.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $140.00 $196.0K 71.2K 151.7K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 259,972,551, the NVDA's price is up by 4.33%, now at $143.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days. What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $163.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $150. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $150. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $150. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

