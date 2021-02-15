NVIDIA's (NVDA) Takeover Bid for Arm Under In-Depth FTC Probe

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is initiating an in-depth investigation into NVIDIA’s NVDA proposed take-over deal of Arm Holdings from Softbank Corporation, Bloomberg reported last Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

On Sep 13, 2020, NVIDIA inked an agreement to acquire Arm from its existing owner, Softbank Group, in a cash-and-stock deal worth $40 billion. The company aims to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) computing platform with Arm’s expertise in a bid to create a premier computing entity.

However, the deal has caught the attention of the U.S. competition regulator, FTC, which is investigating the proposed takeover on competition grounds. Bloomberg noted that FTC has sought more detailed information about the transaction from all three companies. It has also asked other relevant companies that might provide information regarding this deal.

FTC is not the only regulator which is scrutinizing the NVIDIA-Arm transaction. Last month, the U.K.’s competition regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), also initiated a probe over the deal.

NVIDIA Corporation Price

NVIDIA Corporation price | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

The CMA will ensure that the deal does not result in more expensive or low-quality products for consumers. The agency will consider whether or not Arm will withdraw, increase prices or provide lower-quality Intellectual Property (IP) licensing services to NVIDIA’s competitors.

European regulators are also gearing up for their own investigation. Moreover, the deal will likely face hurdles from the Chinese anti-trust agencies.

Other Tech Giants Opposing the Deal

Additionally, several tech companies, including Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, Microsoft MSFT and Qualcomm QCOM, have opposed the transaction and asked the U.S. anti-trust regulators to intervene. According to Bloomberg, “At least one of the companies wants the deal killed.”

They are arguing that the acquisition would provide NVIDIA control over Arm’s IP rights, which licenses chip designs and related software to whoever is willing to pay for them, including rivals to one another. The companies are concerned that NVIDIA might limit the access to Arm’s technology for its rivals or raise the prices, per Bloomberg.

Arm’s Acquisition Synergies to NVIDIA

We believe the Arm acquisition would be a perfect fit for NVIDIA. The transaction will help the graphic chip maker enhance its capabilities in chip designing and foray into newer business segments.

NVIDIA intends to integrate its leading AI computing platform with Arm’s expertise in a bid to create a premier computing entity, and expand across large and high-growth markets.

NVIDIA had earlier stated that the transaction would be immediately accretive to non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earnings per share post the transaction’s closure.

Nonetheless, looking at the protest by the companies, it would be a difficult task for NVIDIA to win an approval for Arm’s acquisition.

NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Get Free Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Get Free Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.