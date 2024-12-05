Nvidia’s newest GeForce Game Ready Driver to optimize new ‘Indiana Jones’ game

Nvidia (NVDA) said that its newest GeForce Game Ready Driver features optimizations for highly anticipated games launching this month, such as Tencent’s (TCEHY) “Delta Force,” Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle,” NetEase’s (NTES) “Marvel Rivals,” and Grinding Gear’s “Path of Exile 2.” Additionally, there are also optimizations and support for the next “Forza Motorsport” update, which introduces immersive Ray-Traced Global Illumination lighting. And support for the next “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2” update, which adds DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

