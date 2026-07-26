Nvidia's Jensen Huang Confirmed Vera Rubin Chips Are Already in Production

Key Points

A report by SemiAnalysis suggested that Nvidia's Vera Rubin AI platform could be facing delays.

Any slowdowns could negatively impact the company's earnings.

CEO Jensen Huang said the reports of delays aren't true.

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Earlier this month, semiconductor research firm SemiAnalysis reported that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was facing major setbacks with its Kyber NVL144 rack-scale solution. The server cabinet, designed to house Nvidia's Rubin Ultra architecture, had been delayed over 12 months to 2028, according to SemiAnalysis.

Nvidia issued a brief statement saying its roadmap is intact. More recently, CEO Jensen Huang weighed in while speaking to reporters at a developer event.

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Huang's response to the delay claims

When asked about potential delays in Vera Rubin, Huang said the reports are "not true." He also explained that "Vera Rubin is already in production. Giant amounts of production incoming."

Although Huang confirmed production, that's not new information -- Nvidia confirmed this back in January. It's also worth noting that while Huang addressed chip production, the report was concerning the Kyber rack. He didn't provide a production timeline, and neither did Nvidia, in its prior response.

Perhaps most important for Nvidia investors is Huang's claim about giant amounts of production, because Vera Rubin is a crucial part of the chipmaker's forward earnings projections and valuation.

Why an intact roadmap matters for Nvidia

Nvidia has made a habit of delivering blowout earnings reports, with revenue growing for 14 consecutive quarters. Most recently, revenue was up 85% year over year to a record $81.6 billion in its Q1 fiscal year 2027 (which ended April 26, 2026). That consistent revenue growth stems from its status as the leading GPU company and its practice of updating its AI chips every year. AI companies that want to remain competitive need to continually upgrade to Nvidia's latest chips.

This has worked out well for Nvidia so far, but any major delay that knocks the chipmaker off its update cadence could negatively impact its earnings. Earlier this year, Huang provided a sales forecast of $1 trillion combined for Blackwell and Vera Rubin through 2027, so there's little room for setbacks. A slowdown would also give other chipmakers, such as Advanced Micro Devices, room to potentially cut into Nvidia's market share.

What to watch

Delay concerns for Nvidia look to be overstated, based on Huang's recent comments. And even though SemiAnalysis reported the delays, it's still bullish on Nvidia, forecasting that the chipmaker's data center revenue will exceed analyst estimates by 20% in the second half of its fiscal 2027.

The concrete data will be in Nvidia's upcoming earnings calls, with the next one scheduled for Aug. 26. If Nvidia continues to top analyst expectations and raise guidance, then that will be a good sign that there are no issues with the product roadmap.

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Lyle Daly has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.