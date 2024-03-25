Nvidia's Huge AI Conference Did Not Disappoint

Last week's Nvidia GTC conference in San Jose, California, shows why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to be at the very center of the AI universe. And for investors interested in the artificial intelligence sector, the conference was a treasure trove of relevant information.

CEO Jensen Huang delivered his keynote in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the SAP Center, home to the NHL's San Jose Sharks. His presentation was jam-packed with the advancements Nvidia is making in AI and accelerated computing, including:

The introduction of the Blackwell computing platform. Blackwell is the (new) fastest chip in the world, up to 18 times faster than its Hopper predecessor. Even more important -- considering the incredible energy demands of AI processing -- the Blackwell platform is 25 times more energy-efficient.

The DGX SuperPod AI supercomputer, powered by Nvidia GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips. Huang says that in the future data centers will be thought of as "AI factories" and the DGX SuperPod can provide constant uptime for generative AI training and output.

Off-the-shelf or customized NIMs, referring to "Nvidia inference microservices." Nvidia can now "manufacture" AIs for customers and offer them as a service in these NIMs.

The Omniverse Cloud, which can stream to the Apple Vision Pro and offers designers and architects the capability to create "digital twins" of factories, warehouses, and most other structures before they are built.

, which can stream to the Vision Pro and offers designers and architects the capability to create "digital twins" of factories, warehouses, and most other structures before they are built. Huang highlighted many more AI advancements during his keynote, including in the fields of robotics, healthcare, and automotive.

Among the 15,000 or so attendees were representatives from Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Dell, Facebook, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and Tesla... all of which have endorsed the Blackwell platform.

And, as investors have come to expect with Nvidia, the company is not slowing down. "We need another way of doing computing, Huang said, "so that we can continue to scale, so that we can continue to drive down the cost of computing, so that we can continue to consume more and more computing while being sustainable."

The Motley Fool's Rex Moore and Sam Barker were at the conference and keynote, and have more in the video below.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors.

