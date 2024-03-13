Nvidia’s Dip Buying Guide: 3 Reasons to Scoop Up NVDA Stock on Any Weakness

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips



Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) did not end Friday’s trading session on a good note. The acclaimed chipmaker’s share price dropped more than 5%, causing investors to wonder if this is the end of Nvidia’s jaw-breaking rally. Last year, the company’s share returned a staggering gain of 240% last year, and Nvidia’s Q4 earnings report beat Wall Street’s expectations. Currently, the shares of NVDA stock have risen nearly 60% on a year-to-date basis.

Despite predictions of a sustained Nvidia sell-off in the coming days, I believe investors should not only hold on to their shares but add more to their portfolio once the stock dips.

Below are three reasons to buy the dip on NVDA shares.

Artificial Intelligence solutions remain in high demand

Nvidia dominates in both gaming GPUs and AI chips. In fact, the chipmaker dominates about 81% of the market for AI chips used in personal computers and data centers. Moreover, Nvidia’s TensorRT software enables fast and efficient inference of AI models on edge devices. The chipmaker has effectively tackled and consolidated this new market in an unprecedented manner, and the only chipmaker likely to begin to rival it in the near future will be Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), which plans to sell billions worth of AI chips in 2024.

Even when AMD begins selling AI chips, NVDA will keep its stronghold on the AI market for the foreseeable future, until its competitor ramps up significant sells.

Wall Street continues to be happy with NVDA

Wall Street analysts are excited about Nvidia’s prospects. The company has an overwhelming “Strong Buy” rating from analysts. Out of the 55 analysts covering Nvidia, 50 rate the stock as a “Buy” or “Strong Buy,” while 5 analysts have maintained a “Hold” rating.

Nvidia’s success in the AI market of course have created a lot of optimism. And it’s not just Western markets either. Despite a lack of access to China’s huge market, NVDA stock has made significant strides to sell AI chips to India-based companies and other companies based out of East Asia.

These are just some of the reasons for Wall Street analysts to remain bullish on NVDA, despite the company encroaching upon its 12-month average price target.

Valuation is trading at a good spot

Nvidia’s share price has been trading at a record high. However, the chipmaker’s forward P/E ratio is still well below where it was 12 months ago. Then, the stock was trading at over 52.1x forward earnings.

With its recent rally, which has caused shares to appreciate more than 76%, the chipmaker’s stock now trades for just 35.6x forward earnings. This puts Nvidia’s earnings multiple below that of its key competitor, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and right around where Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is trading. Moreover, a company like Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), which has seen its share price skyrocket over AI hype, is trading at 79.8x forward earnings, despite its AI platform still being in the pilot phase.

That’s all to say, despite the valuation of NVDA stock looking expensive in certain regards, it is much less than where it was 12 months ago. Also, if the stock continues to dip, investors should see it as an opportunity to buy at a cheaper valuation.

