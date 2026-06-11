Nvidia's Buybacks, Sky-High Margins, and TCO Claims

Key Points

Rising memory costs and in-house solutions at hyperscalers could challenge vendors’ lofty gross margins.

Nvidia’s growing focus on buybacks and dividends may hint at a shift from hyper-growth to a more mature phase.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Rising memory costs, in-house solutions, and shifting capital returns are reshaping expectations for vendors' total cost of ownership, margin durability, and growth prospects. Watch the video below to see how this might affect Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and investor valuation assumptions.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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Jose Najarro has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Intel. Travis Hoium has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.