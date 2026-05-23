Nvidia's Board Just Authorized an Additional $80 Billion Buyback. Here's What That Really Signals to Investors.

Key Points

Nvidia raised its quarterly dividend 25-fold and added $80 billion to its share buyback authorization.

Last quarter's free cash flow nearly doubled from a year earlier, comfortably covering the larger payouts.

Even with the cash returns, competition and high expectations keep this a risky stock.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rarely has to remind anyone how fast it's growing. So it was a little surprising when, earlier this week, the chipmaker paired its latest quarterly report with a move that looked borrowed from a mature blue chip: its board approved an additional $80 billion for share repurchases and lifted the quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 a share -- a 25-fold increase.

The backdrop is what makes it notable. This is a business that just grew revenue 85% year over year. Companies growing that fast usually plow every spare dollar back into the business, not into dividends and buybacks. So, it's fair to ask what Nvidia is really telling investors here.

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A cash cow

The new $80 billion authorization stacks on top of the $38.5 billion Nvidia had left under its prior program at the end of the quarter, giving it roughly $118 billion in repurchasing power with no expiration. And it isn't sitting on that capacity: in its fiscal first quarter of 2027 (the period ended April 26, 2026), Nvidia returned a record $20 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

And it's worth emphasizing here that the company can do this without starving its investments, thanks to its robust free cash flow -- the cash left after running and expanding the business. In fiscal Q1, that figure reached $48.6 billion -- nearly double the $26.1 billion from the same period a year earlier.

Notably, management has said it intends to return about half of its free cash flow to shareholders this year -- a pace the first quarter almost matched.

"We returned a record $20 billion to our shareholders while executing strategic investments, both upstream supply chain and downstream go to market ecosystem," chief financial officer Colette Kress said on Nvidia's fiscal first-quarterearnings call

Even after the 25-fold raise, though, the dividend is more symbol than payout: at $0.25 a quarter, it works out to about $1 a share a year, a yield well under 0.5%. The buyback, however, is more material.

The business that pays for it

None of this works without a business that's still accelerating, supporting the dividend and the share price.

Fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion rose 85% from a year ago, and the data center segment -- the engine of the AI story -- climbed 92% to $75.2 billion, with sales to the largest cloud providers more than doubling. Further, Nvidia's guidance calls for about $91 billion in revenue this quarter -- a level that would mark a further acceleration.

Nvidia's reported profit jumped 211%, but that was inflated by a roughly $15.9 billion gain on the value of stakes it holds in other companies -- a paper gain, not cash from selling chips. Strip it out, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share still rose 140%.

And the cash behind Nvidia's dividend and share repurchases looks durable. On the same call, Kress noted that rental prices for Nvidia's older H100 chips have actually risen this year, and that customers keep profiting from graphics processing units (GPUs) long after they're fully depreciated -- factors that paint a rosy picture for Nvidia's customer demand environment.

Of course, there are notable risks, one being China. Nvidia shipped no data center chips there last quarter, down from $4.6 billion a year earlier, and its outlook assumes no data center compute revenue from China this quarter. CEO Jensen Huang has gone further, saying this week that the company has "largely conceded" the Chinese AI chip market to domestic rival Huawei.

And closer to home, Nvidia's biggest customers are increasingly designing their own AI chips, which could erode its pricing power over time.

These risks may explain the market's muted response: even with record results and bigger payouts, the stock slipped after the report and has drifted lower since, to around $215.

Yet Nvidia stock's valuation doesn't look stretched. The forward price-to-earnings ratio sits in the low 20s, hardly demanding for a company still growing this fast.

So, what does the $80 billion buyback really signal? Mostly that Nvidia is generating far more cash than it can reinvest, and that management is confident enough in future profits, and its stock's long-term potential to hand more of it back -- and to spend it on its own shares while doing so. That's a real positive, but it doesn't make the stock a sure thing. Between the lost China revenue and customers building their own silicon, the range of outcomes stays wide -- especially with expectations already running high. Ultimately, I think Nvidia stock looks attractive at today's price, but I'd treat it as a high-risk holding, the kind worth owning only in a small position.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.