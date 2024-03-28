Nvidia's Blackwell Chip Is Here. How Will the Red-Hot "Magnificent Seven" Company's New GPU Affect the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Landscape?

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) recent GPU Technology Conference (GTC) took the wraps off Blackwell -- the company's next-generation chip platform. Named after mathematician, statistician, and pioneering game theorist David Blackwell, the new graphics processing unit (GPU) hardware is designed to deliver unprecedented processing power for generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Made possible by a roughly $10 billion research and development budget, the first GB200 Blackwell processors are expected to deliver a major leap forward compared to the company's existing Hopper H100 GPUs. Nvidia expects to begin shipping the first generation of Blackwell chips later this year. A single GB200 GPU is expected to sell for somewhere between $30,000 and $40,000, and CEO Jensen Huang believes the new processor will quickly become the most successful product in the company's history.

What does the upcoming release of Blackwell mean for Nvidia's stock? And how will this incredibly powerful new GPU reshape the AI landscape?

Nvidia gears up to build an unbeatable AI ecosystem

With a market capitalization of roughly $2.4 trillion, Nvidia now ranks as the third-most valuable of the Magnificent Seven companies. The AI leader's stock soared 259% over the last year as skyrocketing demand for its GPUs powered incredible sales and earnings growth. Now, the company has a new processor on the horizon that looks poised to deliver incredible tech breakthroughs.

Nvidia's GB200 is expected to be roughly four times as fast as its H100 GPUs, which are currently top of the line and favored for powering today's most advanced AI applications. Given the dramatic performance improvements delivered by the first generation of Blackwell chips, it's reasonable to expect that these new processors will pave the way for dramatic new advancements in AI technologies.

Nvidia already said that Blackwell is being adopted by every major global cloud-services provider. It's also seeing strong demand from AI-focused companies, telecom providers, and a range of other technology businesses. Heralding the arrival of what looks to be another breakthrough moment for artificial intelligence, Blackwell's unveiling was paired with endorsements from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and other high-profile tech leaders and luminaries.

But crucially, Blackwell is part of a much larger ecosystem strategy. Check out this quote from Nvidia's Jensen Huang:

Blackwell is both a chip at the heart of the system, but it's really a platform. It's basically a computer system. What Nvidia does for a living is not build the chip. We build an entire supercomputer, from the chip to the system to the interconnects, the NVLinks, the networking, but very importantly the software.

Nvidia will also be using its next-generation GPUs to advance its position and ambitions in the software space. Leading AI developers already rely on Nvidia's CUDA software to create applications that are powered by the company's processors, and the appeal of the high-performance Blackwell processors should help ensure that customers continue to use its software.

The strategy extends even further. During a meeting at GTC, Huang had this to say: "You can build chips to make software run better, but you can't create a new market without software. What makes us unique is that we're the only chip company I believe that will create its own market."

With the release of the GB200, Nvidia appears to be on track to open the door for the creation of new categories of AI software applications. In turn, the launch, scaling, and continued evolution of such software could create even more demand for its ultrahigh-end GPUs.

An alliance is forming to challenge Nvidia's AI dominance

Reuters reported on March 25 that companies including Alphabet, Qualcomm, and Intel are teaming up to create an organization aimed at stopping Nvidia from establishing an unassailably dominant position in AI. The group's UXL Foundation is aiming to create a software suite that will help run AI applications on a wider range of processors and reduce reliance on Nvidia's platforms.

According to the report, the UXL Foundation is now looking to recruit Microsoft, Amazon, and other influential technology players. So while many of the biggest names in tech are excited about Blackwell's capabilities, there's understandably resistance to the broader AI space becoming overly reliant on Nvidia's ecosystem.

To some extent, the formation of the UXL Foundation speaks to just how strong Nvidia's competitive positioning is right now. The company commands roughly 90% of the market for the kinds of GPUs used for AI and other accelerated computing applications, and the launch of Blackwell will likely help it maintain or even expand its dominance. Paired with an expanding array of purpose-tailored software tools, Nvidia is on track to reshape the AI landscape -- and its competitors and potential rivals have a lot of catching up to do.

