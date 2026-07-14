NVIDIA's AI Partnerships Expand: Can This Keep NVDA Ahead of Rivals?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA continues to widen its competitive advantage by building strategic partnerships across cloud computing, networking, automotive and telecommunications. Rather than relying only on hardware sales, the company is creating an AI ecosystem that combines chips, networking, software and services. This integrated strategy could help NVIDIA stay ahead as competition in AI infrastructure intensifies.

The strength of these partnerships is reflected in NVIDIA’s financial performance. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, revenues surged 85% year over year to a record $81.6 billion, while Data Center revenues jumped 92% to $75.2 billion. Management also expects second-quarter revenues of about $91 billion, signaling continued strong demand for its AI platforms.

NVIDIA has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to deploy Vera Rubin-powered AI instances and support advanced AI models on Blackwell systems. It has also teamed up with Marvell through NVLink Fusion technology to accelerate custom AI infrastructure. Partnerships with Coherent, Corning and Lumentum aim to improve optical networking for next-generation AI data centers, while collaborations with Hyundai, Kia and Uber strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in autonomous driving.

Another advantage is NVIDIA’s growing software ecosystem. Open-source platforms such as Dynamo, Agent Toolkit and Nemotron encourage developers and enterprises to build AI applications on NVIDIA hardware, making it harder for customers to switch to competing platforms.

Although rivals like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Broadcom Inc. AVGO are investing aggressively in AI, NVIDIA’s broad partner network and integrated platform create a strong competitive moat. As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, these partnerships should help the company maintain its technology leadership and support long-term revenue growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 revenues is currently pegged at $385.5 billion, indicating a robust year-over-year increase of 78.5%.

NVIDIA’s Rivals Are Also Expanding Their AI Ecosystems

While NVIDIA has built the industry's broadest AI partner network, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom are also deepening collaborations to strengthen their AI businesses.

Advanced Micro Devices is expanding partnerships with major cloud providers, enterprise customers and AI software developers to accelerate adoption of its Instinct GPUs and EPYC processors. In the first quarter of 2026, AMD's Data Center segment revenues surged 57% year over year to $5.78 billion, driven by strong demand for AI accelerators and server CPUs. Advanced Micro Devices has also strengthened its open-source ROCm software platform to attract developers and improve compatibility with leading AI models. These efforts are helping AMD narrow the gap with NVIDIA in enterprise AI deployments.

Broadcom is taking a different approach by partnering closely with hyperscale cloud companies to develop custom AI accelerators and high-speed networking solutions. In its latest reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, AI semiconductor revenues climbed 143% year over year to $10.8 billion. Broadcom's Ethernet networking products and custom AI chips are becoming increasingly important as cloud providers build large AI clusters.

Although both companies are making solid progress, NVIDIA still benefits from a broader ecosystem that spans chips, networking, software and AI frameworks. This integrated platform continues to give it a competitive edge as AI adoption expands across industries.

NVIDIA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NVIDIA have risen around 9.2% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 17%.

NVIDIA YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NVDA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, below the sector’s average of 24.78.

NVIDIA Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 91% and 35%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2027 have been revised upward over the past seven days, while estimates for fiscal 2028 have been raised over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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