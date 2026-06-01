NVIDIA's ACIE Business Is Booming: What Is Driving the Surge?

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA AI Clouds, Industrial and Enterprise (“ACIE”) business segment has emerged as one of the company’s fastest growth engines, highlighting how AI adoption is expanding far beyond hyperscale cloud providers.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, ACIE revenues reached $37.38 billion, increasing 74% year over year and 31% sequentially. The segment now accounts for nearly half of NVIDIA’s total Data Center revenues, underscoring the broadening demand for AI infrastructure across industries. Data Center revenues surged 92% year over year and 21% sequentially to $75.25 billion.

Several factors are driving ACIE’s performance. Enterprises are increasingly investing in AI factories to run large language models, automate workflows and improve productivity. Industrial companies are deploying AI-powered systems for manufacturing, robotics and digital twins, while governments are building sovereign AI infrastructure to support national technology initiatives. NVIDIA’s full-stack approach, which combines graphics processing units (GPUs), networking, software and AI frameworks, makes it easier for these customers to deploy AI at scale.

The company is also benefiting from strong demand from AI cloud providers, a category within ACIE that more than tripled year over year. NVIDIA noted that the number of partner data centers exceeding 10 megawatts has nearly doubled over the past year to more than 80 sites, reflecting rapid infrastructure expansion globally.

ACIE appears well-positioned for continued growth. Unlike the hyperscale market, which is concentrated among a handful of customers, ACIE serves thousands of enterprises, industrial firms and sovereign projects worldwide. As AI adoption spreads across industries, NVIDIA’s broad ecosystem, software leadership and integrated platform strategy should help the company capture a significant share of this expanding opportunity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Data Center’s fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $363.78 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 88%.

Can Rivals Challenge NVIDIA’s Expanding ACIE Opportunity?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Broadcom Inc. AVGO are also benefiting from the growing opportunities across the AI clouds, industrial and enterprises.

Advanced Micro Devices is strengthening its position in enterprise AI through its Instinct accelerator portfolio and expanding its software ecosystem. The company’s data center revenues jumped 57% year over year to $5.78 billion in the first quarter of 2026, driven by strong demand for its EPYC server central processing units (CPUs) and Instinct AI GPUs.

Advanced Micro Devices is also working closely with cloud providers and enterprise customers who are looking for alternatives to NVIDIA’s platforms. While AMD remains much smaller than NVIDIA in AI infrastructure, its growing product lineup and competitive pricing could help it gain share in enterprise and industrial AI deployments.

Broadcom is another important player in the AI infrastructure space that is benefiting from growing demand for its custom AI chips and networking solutions. The company’s AI-related revenues jumped 106% year over year to $8.4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Broadcom benefits from growing demand among hyperscalers and enterprises building AI infrastructure. Its custom accelerators and networking products help customers optimize AI workloads while reducing costs. As more enterprises and sovereign AI projects invest in dedicated AI systems, Broadcom is well-positioned to capture a portion of this expanding market.

NVIDIA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NVIDIA have surged around 53.7% over the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 54.3%.

NVIDIA One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NVDA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, below the sector’s average of 26.37.

NVIDIA Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 75.5% and 35.7%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.