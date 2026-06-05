Nvidia's 2,500% Dividend Hike Sounds Huge, but Here's What It Really Means for Investors

Key Points

Nvidia’s dividend jumped from $0.01 to $0.25, but the yield is still only around 0.4%.

The tiny payout highlights Nvidia’s focus on growth and signaling, not income for investors.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

A massive dividend hike at Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sounds dramatic, but the new payout still barely moves the yield needle. See why this change is more about symbolism, signaling, and capital allocation by watching the video below.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

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Jim Gillies has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jim Mueller, CFA has positions in Nvidia. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.