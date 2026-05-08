Nvidia's $2.2 Billion Investment in This Rapidly Growing AI Company Is Working Out Great

Key Points

Neocloud company Nebius expects monster growth this year.

Nebius' partnership with Nvidia is key to its ability to provide high-quality cloud infrastructure.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) isn't just a company that designs GPUs and products that support its hardware ecosystem; it also has an investment wing. While its portfolio of outside holdings is not as big as some companies hold, it is sizable, and taking note of what Nvidia owns is a smart strategy, because it has more information than the average investor about what's going on inside some of these companies. Additionally, Nvidia is delivering impressive growth in its own right. If it thought it could achieve a better return on investment by buying its own stock, it would.

As of the end of Q4, Nvidia's investment portfolio only contained five stocks. One of those was Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). Nebius isn't Nvidia's largest investment, but it did own about 1.2 million shares as of Dec. 31, 2025, worth around $232 million at the current stock price. That's not nothing, even for a company the size of Nvidia. However, in March, Nvidia upped its investment with a $2 billion stock buy as part of a strategic partnership with the neocloud company.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nebius has had a phenomenal 2026 so far -- it's up more than 100% year to date -- but I think it has a lot more in store for investors (and Nvidia).

Nebius's growth projections are jaw-dropping

Nebius is a neocloud company, providing AI-focused cloud computing. There's massive demand for its services, in particular because it offers a full-stack solution with everything that clients require to train and run artificial intelligence models.

At the end of 2025, Nebius had an annual run rate of $1.25 billion. Management expects that run rate to grow to $7 billion to $9 billion by the end of 2026. Expansion like that is rare, and is helping to make it one of the hottest growth stocks on the market.

Given that, it makes sense that Nvidia is not just invested in Nebius, but has also inked a partnership with it. Through their relationship, Nebius gets early access to the chipmaker's leading technology, ensuring that it nearly always has the most advanced AI servers to offer its customers.

With strong growth and an excellent partnership with the top AI processor company, Nebius looks like a solid AI investment. I think investors should follow Nvidia's lead here. It's not often you can invest in a rapidly growing company like this that's nearly guaranteed to keep delivering growth due to strong partnerships and huge demand.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $476,034!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,274,109!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Nebius Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.