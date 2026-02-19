NVIDIA’s 13F Bombshell: A New AI Power Trio Emerges

The world’s most valuable company just made some headline-grabbing news. Semiconductor giant NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has released its latest 13F SEC filing, detailing the investments the company made and sold during Q4 2025. As the firm leading the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom, investors watch NVIDIA's trades closely.

The filing not only indicates which stocks NVIDIA may see value in, but also highlights its strategic moves within the AI and semiconductor ecosystem. While NVIDIA announced many of these trades in advance of its 13F release, investors were not aware of all of them until now. The clearest takeaway from the 13F is where NVIDIA added exposure, where it exited, and what it chose not to change.

Intel and Synopsys Become NVIDIA’s Top Holdings

Three new names showed up on NVIDIA’s latest 13F filing: Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK). The company announced these investments in several press releases during 2025, but they are still worth examining.

Intel is now NVIDIA’s largest holding. At the end of Q4, it held over 214 million Intel shares, valued at approximately $7.9 billion. This represents around 61% of the firm’s overall public equity portfolio. NVIDIA revealed this investment in September of 2025, initiating a $5 billion purchase at $23.28 per share. Since then, Intel stock is up nearly 50%, benefiting from a 23% spike immediately after NVIDIA’s press release.

Synopsys is one of the world’s two giants in the electronic design automation industry. This software is essential to designing highly advanced chips. Synopsys also owns key intellectual property that serves as “building blocks” in semiconductor design. NVIDIA owns over 4.8 million Synopsys shares valued at over $2.2 billion at the end of Q4. Synopsys is up over 5% since NVIDIA announced its $2 billion purchase in December of 2025 at $414.79 per share.

Strategic Alignment: Connecting the Dots Between NVDA, INTC and SNPS

NVIDIA’s stakes in Intel and Synopsys aren’t simply about generating returns; they are arguably much more focused on strategic alignment. With Intel, NVIDIA is working to expand its reach within the x86 central processing unit (CPU) ecosystem.

Intel will build x86 CPUs that NVIDIA can integrate into both its data center products and personal computing products. In the CPU market, x86 architectures compete with Arm-based architectures, led by ARM (NASDAQ: ARM), a stock in which NVIDIA sold its stake during Q4.

For NVIDIA, this move makes sense, seeing as ARM controlled around 20% of the data center CPU market share at the end of its 2025 fiscal year. This leaves the majority of the market to x86, where Intel competes with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

NVIDIA also works with Arm, whose architecture is gaining significant share. Despite this, NVIDIA is working with Intel to potentially strengthen its position across the broader CPU market.

Notably, Intel is also one of Synopsys’s largest customers. Synopsys typically benefits when semiconductor companies embark on new design programs, which is what the NVIDIA-Intel partnership appears to signal. This highlights the interesting relationship between the three firms, potentially allowing all of them to benefit should the NVIDIA-Intel pact succeed. Separately, NVIDIA is working with Synopsys to accelerate the company’s design processes.

NVIDIA Sells 1 Neocloud, Holds 2 Others

NVIDIA removed four names from its portfolio in Q4 2025; changes that it did not previously announce. The company dropped its positions in Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), Arm, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX), and WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD). At the end of Q3, these positions were worth between $177 million and $17 million.

For retail investors, the most interesting move is the company’s sale of Applied Digital. Notably, the stock took a decent hit after NVIDIA released its 13F filing. Applied Digital is a neocloud company. It provides cloud infrastructure that customers can rent to fulfill their computing needs. However, its infrastructure caters specifically to AI workloads. This contrasts with giant cloud companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), which provide both traditional and AI-centric infrastructure.

What makes this move particularly intriguing is that NVIDIA maintained its position in two other neocloud companies: CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). This contrast signals that NVIDIA may have more confidence in the outlooks of CoreWeave and Nebius, relative to Applied Digital.

What the Q4 2025 Filing Signals About NVIDIA’s AI Infrastructure Priorities

NVIDIA made several notable moves in Q4 2025, consolidating its public equity portfolio from six positions to five. It is clearly deepening its relationships with Intel and Synopsys, while moving away from smaller names like Recursion and WeRide. The sale of Applied Digital is also telling, particularly with NVIDIA maintaining exposure to two other neocloud names, CoreWeave and Nebius. Taken together, the filing points to a more focused portfolio—and a clearer set of priorities inside the AI infrastructure stack.

