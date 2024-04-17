NVIDIA (XTRA:NVD) Price Target Increased by 5.30% to 976.90

The average one-year price target for NVIDIA (XTRA:NVD) has been revised to 976.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 927.73 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 461.21 to a high of 2,768.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.00% from the latest reported closing price of 820.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5947 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 443 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVD is 2.09%, a decrease of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 1,837,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,648K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 2.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,337K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,356K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 49,995K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,513K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 49,719K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,263K shares, representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,614K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,800K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 4.31% over the last quarter.

