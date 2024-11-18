Nvidia working with Google to accelerate design of next-gen quantum computing

Nvidia (NVDA) announced it is working with Google Quantum AI (GOOG) to accelerate the design of its next-generation quantum computing devices using simulations powered by the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform. Google Quantum AI is using the hybrid quantum-classical computing platform and the NVIDIA Eos supercomputer to simulate the physics of its quantum processors. This will help overcome the current limitations of quantum computing hardware, which can only run a certain number of quantum operations before computations must cease, due to what researchers call “noise.” “The development of commercially useful quantum computers is only possible if we can scale up quantum hardware while keeping noise in check,” said Guifre Vidal, research scientist from Google Quantum AI. “Using NVIDIA accelerated computing, we’re exploring the noise implications of increasingly larger quantum chip designs.”

